The Plymouth Police Department is sharing additional information about the suspect vehicle involved in the July 6 fatal shooting of a Crystal man on Highway 169.
The Plymouth Police Department is still seeking the public’s help locating the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a 2015-2020 silver Chevrolet Suburban LT. Additional photos of the suspect vehicle, including a vehicle stock photo, are now available.
The fatal shooting occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 on Highway 169, south of County Road 9 (Rockford Road).
Anyone who may recall seeing the vehicle of interest in the area of Arden Hills on Snelling Avenue south of Interstate 694, or traveling westbound along 694 on the night of the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477.
Crime Stoppers of Minnesota is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved. Tips may also be submitted at crimestoppersmn.org. Those who submit tips to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.
According to the report, Jay Boughton, 56, of Crystal was driving southbound on Highway 169 at approximately 10 p.m. when he was allegedly shot from another vehicle in the other lane.
Boughton’s vehicle ran off the highway and crashed into a parking lot of an apartment complex, located on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane North, south of Rockford Road.
Boughton was then transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he later died from a gunshot wound to the head.
