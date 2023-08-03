wz03CO_Trains.jpg

An exhibit of model trains is on display at Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata. (Submitted photo)

A model train exhibit will be on display through James J. Hill Days at Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata.

Roger Baumann, of Plymouth, assembled the exhibit after drawing from many local sources.

  

Tags

Load comments