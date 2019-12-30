Missions Inc. recently received a $20,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust to fund housing and supportive services to individuals struggling to meet basic needs due to chemical dependency and domestic violence. In addition, funds will be used to promote compassionate and effective systemic responses to these issues.

Chemical dependency and domestic violence remain some of the most common factors that contribute to homelessness. Chemical dependency can contribute to homelessness through employment loss, eviction, mental illness and criminal conviction. Victims of domestic violence face barriers to stable housing including lack of assets due to financial abuse, isolation from community supports, difficulty maintaining employment and past evictions due to abuse.

Funding from the trust will support room and board expenses, recovery-oriented activities, support groups, assistance in navigating the criminal/legal system, and work with community partners to improve responses to domestic violence and chemical dependency.

Missions Inc. works to meet many of the most urgent, yet often unacknowledged, social service needs of the urban and suburban Twin Cities.

