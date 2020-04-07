Missions Inc. Programs is seeking cotton masks made by members of the community to help protect staff and residents as the facility continues to operate and provide essential services during the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic.
Missions Inc., located next to Clifton E. French Regional Park in Plymouth, is a center for men, women and children affected by chemical dependency and domestic violence.
According to the request, no staff or residents currently are exhibiting symptoms of the virus.
The nonprofit is asking for donations of 100% cotton face masks from local sewers who have already made masks and are looking for a place to donate them. Alternatively, if there are sewers in the community with materials of their own who are willing to help, the organization has provided a tutorial at missionsinc.org/urgent-masks-donations.
The masks need to be made out of 100% cotton, loop around both ears and be two pieces of fabric thick to be used by staff members.
At this time, the organization is asking anyone able to make masks not to drop off masks at the campus for the safety of both donors and staff. A staff person will pick up masks from donors’ homes.
Donors can reach out to Gen Lopez at glopez@missionsinc.org or 763-334-7905 to coordinate pick-up. A staff person will pick up the masks from the donor’s front porch, driveway or apartment lobby.
Missions Inc. asks that donors read through the mask donation page for full details on the request for masks.
Staff members at the center have already received more than 150 masks from donors. The organization also issued a thank you to donors for helping to keep staff and residents safe during this time.
