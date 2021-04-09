A Minneapolis resident who was reported missing Thursday, April 8, has been found, according to a release from the Eden Prairie Ppolice Department.
Suzanne Merkl, 54, of Minneapolis, was found and reported to be safe by the police early Friday morning, April 9.
The Eden Prairie Police Department reported Thursday they were seeking help in finding Merkl.
She had been last seen at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, walking away from her place of work in the Preserve Village shopping mall, 9600 block of Anderson Lakes Parkway, and then southbound along Hennepin Town Road.
