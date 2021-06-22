The Miss Minnesota Organization, which runs the official preliminary to Miss America, announced last month that after being postponed for one year due to the pandemic, the annual competition will return.
Finals will take place Friday, June 25, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, in its 4,000-plus-seat auditorium, with the preliminary competition taking place on June 24. Twenty-two women from around the state will vie for the title of Miss Minnesota 2021.
The event will take place with socially distanced seating in the theater. That involves closing off every other row, and blocking off three seats between parties in each row.
For tickets and information, visit missminnesota.org.
