Or Emet will host an online program titled “How We Got the Electoral College and Why It’s Bad for Democracy in America” 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
MinnPost columnist Eric Black will present. Black contends that the Electoral College system for choosing a president, as it functions now, has little or nothing to do with the reasons that framers included it in the Constitution. Black, who writes often about historical and constitutional matters, will talk about how the system developed, how he thinks it distorts democracy in presidential elections and advantages the Republican Party and why it is so hard to fix these problems.
Black has worked as a journalist since 1973, first at two newspapers in Arkansas, then at the Star Tribune for 30 years and since 2008 for MinnPost. His blog, Eric Black Ink, concerns mostly politics and history. In 2016, the Society of Professional Journalists recognized Black Ink as the online column of the year.
Or Emet ritual leader and rabbinic candidate Eva Cohen will lead a short Humanistic Jewish Sabbath service preceding the program.
This online session requires registration by emailing Or Emet President Scott Chazdon at president@oremet.org.
For more information about Or Emet, email info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.
