Minnewashta Elementary School in Shorewood is one of 19 schools and communities in Minnesota that will receive part of nearly $350,000 in planning assistance and “Boost” grants. The grants are to support or start Safe Routes to School programs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Minnewashta Elementary received a planning assistance grant, which provides the resources to convene a team, understand key issues, prioritize strategies and identify solutions that fit the local need.
The school requested $23,000 for pedestrian safety project. The grant money will go toward installing solar radar signs and painting school zones on roads to increase the safety of children walking to school. It is also meant to decrease the number of children getting rides to school and increase the appeal of walking to school.
“These grants help give schools and communities more options to expand Safe Routes to School activities,” said Dave Cowan, Safe Routes to School coordinator.
Info: mndot.gov/saferoutes
