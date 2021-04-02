The City of Minnetonka is co-sponsoring a virtual Turf Alternatives workshop with Metro Blooms and Blue Thumb 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
This workshop is a “how-to” guide on finding alternatives to traditional turf. James Wolfin, an entomologist and Metro Blooms’ sustainable landcare manager, teaches the steps for converting a traditional turfgrass monoculture lawn that can promote pollinator health, water quality and natural resource conservation. Participants can learn about plant choice, site preparation, installation and maintenance, with a focus on pollinator lawns.
Advance registration is required and the cost is $15.
Register at bluethumb.org/event/minnetonka-turf-alternatives.
