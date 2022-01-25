Pictured are the cast and crew for “Circle Mirror Transformation. Front - Jennifer Xinyi Liu, Jane Williams, Reagan Aleman, Ella Bricker, Marcus Carlson; back - Stanley Gagner, Elliot Lee-O’Halloran, Aaron Goehle, Ben Rothman, Spencer Ammon. Not pictured - Kate Brown, Lillian Krueger and Kat Tran.
It may be cold outside, but Minnetonka Theatre’s winter plays are guaranteed to warm you up.
First up is a free, public performance of “Circle Mirror Transformation,” which is the high school’s entry into this year’s Minnesota State One Act Competition. It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 on the Main Stage. This performance of Annie Baker’s award-winning play will be followed by a brief talk-back with the director, cast and crew.
“Circle Mirror Transformation” is a story about the lives of a handful of small-town Vermont residents who gather each week for an acting class taught at the local community center. Hearts are quietly torn apart, and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won. It reverberates with seduction and sorrow until the play’s final devastatingly gentle scene.
The performance is free. No reservations are required. Location: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka.
The subsection competition will take place 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at Prior Lake High School.
Next up for Minnetonka Theatre will be “Clue,” hitting the stage in February in the Studio Theatre.
Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for an unusual dinner party. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.
Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard, attendees race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue,” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery, a comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out ... who did it, where, and with what?
“Clue” will be performed February 18-21 at Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka.
