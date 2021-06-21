Minnetonka Summer Fest will return 4-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Civic Center Grounds, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

There will be free activities, including log rolling demonstrations, caricature artists, a vertical climbing wall, inflatables, human foosball, water wars, sports challenge, train rides, arts and crafts with Park Adventures staff and much more.

A variety of food vendors will be onsite as well as beer and wine sales provided by the Minnetonka Rotary club.

Live music on the main stage will feature a hip-hop and comedy show for children and families, The Big Epic Show, from 5:45-6:30 p.m. Mayor Brad Wiersum will welcome attendees at 6:55 p.m. A music show with Pop Rocks will be 7-10 p.m. and feature today’s hits and timeless classics The night will end with fireworks. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Weather hotline: 952-939-8355

