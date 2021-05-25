Over the past seven months, more than 43,500 schools across the United States and Canada have competed in the annual Vocabulary Bowl, in which students battled virtually to see who could master the most words by answering as many questions as possible on Vocabulary.com.
Students from Minnetonka East Middle School emerged from the pack and mastered more than 37,000 words, which secured them a win in the Vocabulary Bowl’s Minnesota state championship.
“It’s an honor to recognize the winners and participants of this year’s thrilling competition,” said Kristin Eckhardt, senior marketing manager at Vocabulary.com. “We are inspired by the collective accomplishments of the schools and students that demonstrated their unquenchable thirst for building literacy skills and developing a love of language.”
