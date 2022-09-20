A record-setting 37 Minnetonka High School seniors have been named 2023 National Merit Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The students scored among the nation’s best on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) taken their junior year.
“We’re incredibly proud of each of our students for their work to achieve this honor,” Superintendent of Schools David Law. said “To have 37 semifinalists in one year is simply outstanding. It speaks to our students’ dedication to their studies, to the support of our teachers and to the depth of the academic preparation offered throughout the students’ K-12 experience in our schools.”
“The National Merit Semifinalist distinction is prestigious. It recognizes an untold amount of hard work that students have put in over the course of their high school careers and honors their focus to excel academically,” Minnetonka High School Principal Jeff Erickson said. “Congratulations to each student on this incredible accomplishment.”
All semi-finalists will have an opportunity to continue the competition for approximately 7,500 National Merit Scholarships to be offered next spring. To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship award, semi-ﬁnalists must fulﬁll several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.