A record-setting 37 Minnetonka High School seniors have been named 2023 National Merit Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The students scored among the nation’s best on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) taken their junior year.

“We’re incredibly proud of each of our students for their work to achieve this honor,” Superintendent of Schools David Law. said “To have 37 semifinalists in one year is simply outstanding. It speaks to our students’ dedication to their studies, to the support of our teachers and to the depth of the academic preparation offered throughout the students’ K-12 experience in our schools.”

