Minnetonka High juniors Patty Robben and Annika Tamte are the organizers of the school’s newest service club.
Friends since freshman year, the pair have participated in several clubs, including groups that encourage volunteer work in the community.
“We already had a shared passion for volunteering,” Robben said.
But the students saw an opportunity to introduce a new club to the school – one that incorporated global issues while still encouraging volunteer efforts in the local community. This led to the students establishing a United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) club at the high school.
The club shares the same mission as the global organization, which works to secure resources and promote rights for children around the world.
The club at Minnetonka High was approved last fall and membership has climbed to more than 20 students. Before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted distance learning at schools, the club would meet twice a week in person to discuss world issues that impact youth, including access to clean water, education and food security. The club would also meet to plan volunteer events, like making cards for children who are in the hospital. While students complete the school year from home, the club has continued to meet online.
“UNICEF is such an impactful organization, and we wanted to be involved in their global mission and also to give students the opportunity to build a global mindset,” Tamte said.
Earlier this year, the group rallied students and teachers for a fundraiser that benefitted the ICA food shelf. Through word of mouth, posters and an information table in the lunchroom, the students collected $500 in donations, which was matched by a parent in the district.
“We thought ICA would be a good way for us to support other families in our community,” Robben said. “We took a couple weeks, we planned a fundraiser and we just made it happen. We wanted to share with other students how ICA was making a difference in our community.”
Robben and Tamte said they decided to plan the fundraiser because it focused on the global problem of hunger while still having a local community impact.
Looking ahead to next school year, the students said they hope to grow the club’s outreach and expand membership.
“We definitely want to expand UNICEF to build membership. It’s something that we both think is super important, as well as increase fundraising through different events. This year, we held one big event and next year we’re looking at maybe two to three larger fundraisers,” Tamte said, noting that events next school year could include UNICEF’s “We Scare Hunger” drive during Halloween and a potential water walk to raise awareness about the impact of the global water crisis, specifically on children.
Robben, when asked why she thinks volunteering is important, had this to say:
“You’re never going to regret volunteering your time. Sometimes, it can be difficult. ... But I find, personally, it’s so fulfilling to know that I’m using my time to better the life of someone else,” she said.
