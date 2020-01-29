Students from Minnetonka West Middle School and Minnetonka East Middle School recently received recognition for their outstanding performance in the fall session of the Stock Market Game. 

West Middle School students Charlotte Carney, Annabelle Fung and Anna Mattson took fourth place in the junior high division for Minnesota.

East Middle School students Nathan Keese, RJ Mattson and Elijah Zapzalka took first place in the junior high division for Minnesota, while Ethan Bilderbeek, Jason Huang and Bo Mecklenburg took second place and Valerie Nelson, Kathryn Mundahl and Elizabeth Santos took fifth place.

The game is a national, interactive learning program for students in grades 4-12. Students work in teams to invest a virtual $100,000 over a 14-week period, competing with other students for the highest-valued portfolio.

The fall session concluded with an awards ceremony Jan. 9 hosted by the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

