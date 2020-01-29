Students from Minnetonka West Middle School and Minnetonka East Middle School recently received recognition for their outstanding performance in the fall session of the Stock Market Game.
West Middle School students Charlotte Carney, Annabelle Fung and Anna Mattson took fourth place in the junior high division for Minnesota.
East Middle School students Nathan Keese, RJ Mattson and Elijah Zapzalka took first place in the junior high division for Minnesota, while Ethan Bilderbeek, Jason Huang and Bo Mecklenburg took second place and Valerie Nelson, Kathryn Mundahl and Elizabeth Santos took fifth place.
The game is a national, interactive learning program for students in grades 4-12. Students work in teams to invest a virtual $100,000 over a 14-week period, competing with other students for the highest-valued portfolio.
The fall session concluded with an awards ceremony Jan. 9 hosted by the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.