Minnetonka student wins regional STEM competition

Nearly 80 students were scheduled to gather March 26 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s School in St. Louis Park to compete in the North Central Regional Junior Science & Humanities Symposium, an annual STEM research paper competition for high school students in Minnesota and the Dakotas.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the Minnesota Academy of Science asked students to upload audio files and slide presentations with their research papers by March 20. Sixty-eight students presented 54 original research projects virtually. STEM professionals serving as judges reviewed student materials online from home instead of in-person.
The event is one of 48 regional symposia serving more than 10,000 U.S. students annually. Students advanced to this regional-level competition after evaluation by regional research paper review teams. They competed for $4,500 in scholarships and the chance to participate in the national competition, where 230 students will compete for scholarship awards virtually this year.
The finalists and winners of the concurrent virtual State Science & Engineering Fair were announced April 1 through a livestream awards ceremony and at mnmas.org.
The finalists, their schools and papers include:
• Vaughn Hughes, Excelsior, Minnetonka High School, Using Environmental Enhancements to Increase Vitamin-C Production in Spinacia oleracea in Varied Agricultural Environments. Hughes won first place and $2,000 in scholarship funds.
• Quentin Hughes, Excelsior, Minnetonka High School, An Active Role for Machine Learning in the Diagnosis of Atrial Fibrillation. Hughes took third place and $1,000 in scholarship funds.
• James Clinton and Nathan Rockafellow, Edina and Eden Prairie, Breck School, Spudfinder 6500: Creating a radar-based system for pre-harvest potato yield mapping, year two. The pair earned fourth place.
All the finalists also won awards in the concurrent virtual science fair. Hughes, for example, won science fair awards from Land O’Lakes, the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Minnesota State Horticultural Society.
For a full list of winners, visit mnmas.org.
