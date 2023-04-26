Tavhidakhon Bakhtiyorzoda, a senior at Minnetonka High School, recently took third place in the high school division of the Escape the Vape Video Challenge with the video “Breaking News: The Dangers of Youth Vaping.”
The challenge, now in its third year, had its highest participation rate yet with 347 entries from more than 50 Minnesota schools. Middle and high school students served as judges in two rounds of judging and helped select the 10 finalists. Public voting closed April 6. Nearly 2,400 votes were cast to choose the winners for each division.
Though illegal, underage youth vaping continues to be a problem in Minnesota with 14% of 11th graders and 6% of eighth graders reporting using an e-cigarette during the last 30 days, according to the 2022 Minnesota student survey.
“Remember that you’re not alone. Millions of other people in the world are fighting the same battle as you, but there are plenty of resources out there to help aid you in your fight to quit,” said Ryan Gostonczik, high school division winner from Plainview Elgin Millville High School.
To help young people quit, the Minnesota Department of Health offers My Life, My Quit™, which supports Minnesota teens ages 13-17 in quitting commercial tobacco and nicotine, including vaping. The program is free and confidential. Teens can text to chat with a coach, engage in coaching calls and online chat, and receive youth-specific materials. Teens should text “Start” to 36072 or visit My Life, My Quit.
Watch the winning videos at www.mnescapethevape.org. Those interested can also follow, like, and tag the contest on Instagram @jointheescape.
