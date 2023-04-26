Tavhidakhon Bakhtiyorzoda, a senior at Minnetonka High School, recently took third place in the high school division of the Escape the Vape Video Challenge with the video “Breaking News: The Dangers of Youth Vaping.”

The challenge, now in its third year, had its highest participation rate yet with 347 entries from more than 50 Minnesota schools. Middle and high school students served as judges in two rounds of judging and helped select the 10 finalists. Public voting closed April 6. Nearly 2,400 votes were cast to choose the winners for each division.

