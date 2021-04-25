A Minnetonka student and pianist is among the prize winners in Young People’s Symphony Concert Association’s 64th Annual Concerto Competition.
Clara Belle Wrolstad won the Bonnie & Donn McLellan Award. The McLellans are longtime supporters of the Minnesota Orchestra and of the arts in Minnesota and across the region. Bonnie McLellan has served on the association’s board of directors and as a competition chair for many years.
The competition took place in March as a virtual event. In addition to cash awards, all winners will also be invited to perform at the association’s events throughout the year.
Since 1955, the Minnesota Orchestra’s Young People’s Symphony Concert Association has hosted an annual Concerto Competition for advanced student musicians in grades 7 through 12. Ninety-five young musicians have won the competition, and the majority have gone on to performance careers with major U.S. and international orchestras, to teaching positions at conservatories and universities, or to solo performance careers.
