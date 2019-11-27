Brian and Megan Slipka, co-founders of the Slipka Foundation, presented a check for $3,500 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities as part of a “Row the Boat” rally Nov. 26 at RidgePointe Senior Living in Minnetonka.
RidgePointe resident Don Eckenrode remodeled a boat for charity and adorned it with a Minnesota Gophers “Row the Boat” maroon-and-gold theme. The foundation purchased the boat and gave the funds to the charity chosen by University of Minnesota Head Football Coach P.J. Fleck and his wife, Heather: The Ronald McDonald House Charities. Maxine Simon, a RidgePointe resident who is one of the original founders of the Twin Cities Ronald McDonald Houses, was on hand to accept the check.
“This rally brought generations together in support of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers Football Team,” said Brian Slipka. “We’re pleased to be able to join in the enthusiasm surrounding the Gophers this fall and to have it result in a donation to a great cause.”
“We are especially pleased to be able to give this check to the Ronald McDonald House Charities because Coach Fleck and Heather Fleck chose it,” said Slipka. “We’re fortunate to have a Golden Gophers head coach who shares the values and priorities of the Slipka Foundation – we appreciate that more than we can express.”
