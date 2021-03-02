Minnetonka Schools has named John Bradley as its aquatics director. Bradley replaces Craig Charlson, who left in December to pursue other opportunities, according to the district. He will begin his new role in early March.
Bradley brings experience as a head swimming coach and program director at the high school and club levels. He currently serves as sports development director for Minnesota Swimming, Inc. in Hopkins and as masters swimming coach for the Rochester Swim Club.
Bradley will lead the aquatics program, including swim club, recreational swim, masters swim and lifeguard services.
“I am very excited to be selected to lead Minnetonka Schools’ aquatics program and to continue the district’s proud tradition of excellence,” Bradley said. “Minnetonka is a special place, and I look forward to engaging all users of aquatics services as we move forward in providing the best experiences possible for our community.”
