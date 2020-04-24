Minnetonka Public Schools has named Mary Cornelius as communications specialist. She began her new role April 20.

Cornelius has spent the past four years as communications specialist for Eagle Ridge Academy, a public charter school in Minnetonka.

“Mary will be an outstanding addition to our communications team,” said JacQui Getty, executive director of communications for Minnetonka Schools. “She is a powerful storyteller, strong designer and approaches projects strategically and collaboratively.”

Cornelius will complete her Master of Arts in strategic communications from the University of Minnesota this July. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English literature and creative writing with a minor in graphic design from Augsburg University.

