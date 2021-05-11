Minnetonka Public Schools has named Molly Bahneman as coordinator of Early Childhood Family Education and Minnetonka Preschool. She replaces Sally Blad, who is moving out of state at the end of the school year. Bahneman’s new role will begin July 1.
“I have a strong personal and professional commitment to cultivating an early learning environment that helps to meet the needs of all families in our community,” Bahneman said. “I am really looking forward to this new role and adventure and am excited for the opportunity.”
Bahneman has spent the past two years as the Explorers Club program manager for Minnetonka Community Education. Prior to that, she spent three years as program manager for adult programs.
Bahneman will provide leadership in the development, coordination, implementation and evaluation of the early childhood family education program, school readiness program, birth-5 outreach programs, home visitor programs, community education center child care, preschool and child family and support program.
“Molly will bring exceptional leadership, great relationship building skills and so much more to our Minnetonka Preschool and ECFE students, families and staff,” said Tim Litfin, executive director. “We look forward to seeing all that she will do with her new assignment.”
