Minnetonka High School (Sun Sailor file photo by Jason Jenkins)

In a district-wide message sent Sunday to staff members and families, Minnetonka Schools Superintendent Dennis Peterson announced that Minnetonka Public Schools will be closed for students Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, in addition to Governor Tim Walz's announcement Sunday that Minnesota K-12 schools would be closed Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 27, due to the coronavirus.

Minnetonka Public Schools will also be closed March 30 through April 3 due to the district's previously scheduled spring break. 

"We will announce the start of online learning by tomorrow. It will not start before Wednesday. All schools are closed as of today. Additional information will be provided daily," Peterson said. "The governor also expects the district to continue providing child care for the children whose parents are in health care and law enforcement. Details will be announced this afternoon."

For the latest info, visit minnetonka.finalsite.com/district/programs/health/coronavirus-response

As of Sunday afternoon, 35 people in Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

