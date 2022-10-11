2 candidates are running to fill one open seat
One seat on the Minnetonka School Board is up for election this year.
Michael Remucal and Brandon Voges are the candidates running in a special election due to a vancacny after former Board Member Christine Ritchie moved out of the district in 2021. The seat is currently being filled by appointee John Odom. The winner of this election will complete the final year of the term on the Minnetonka School Board.
According to the city of Minnetonka, “Beginning 45 days prior to election, ISD 276 residents living in the City of Minnetonka can vote in person at Minnetonka City Hall. If you do not live in the City of Minnetonka, contact your local city hall to find out your voting location.”
More information can be found at www.minnetonkaschools.org.
Michael Remucal
Biographical Information: B.A.: St. Olaf College (chemistry/biology); M.D. at the University of Minnesota; General Surgery Residency at the Hennepin County Medical Center; and current Ph.D. student in healthcare informatics. I am a board-certified general surgeon with a background in medical research. I also have four children that are attending, or have attended seven of the 10 Minnetonka schools, with the youngest in third grade.
Contact information: website: https://drmikeforschoolboard.org; email: drmike@drmikeforschoolboard.org
What past experience makes you qualified for this position?
I have extensive experience with the school district related to my kids’ various needs (advanced learner programming, special education, 504 plans) and interests (music, theater, sports). I am multiracial, and I have experience raising a child who identifies as LGBTQ+. I have broad leadership experience and have attended the vast majority of school board meetings in the past two plus years, so I already have extensive knowledge of the school board’s activity.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office, and how do you plan to solve them?
I originally ran last year (2021) for school board because I felt my medical and research experience would be helpful to the district during the pandemic. While COVID numbers are low, I think there is still a need to be cautious and develop policies that will help protect our students and community from future surges — if good policies are developed and implemented, there is a very good chance that masking requirements would not be needed in the future. Since starting my campaign last year, I discovered that I could be a voice for many different students and parents in the community, including BIPOC, LGBTQ+, special education, advanced learners, and those with mental health issues. To many people in the community, students in those groups have often been ignored. By enacting thoughtful, intentional Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy (including actions like hiring a DEI coordinator) and improving transparency by improving community involvement and communication, these groups can be better served while improving conditions for all students.
What is your number 1 goal as a board member?
My primary goal is to improve DEI policy and promote an inclusive culture throughout the district. This will involve many directions of action, including improved training for teachers, not only specifically in DEI, but also in subjects like restorative practices. Improving transparency will allow members of the community to not only see evidence of the improvements, but also allow them to become active partners for change. Additionally, as the business and investment worlds move more towards environmental/social/governance (ESG) sustainability practices and standards, it would ensure our school district would stay ahead of the curve and ensure a strong financial foundation.
Brandon Voges
Biographical Information: Education: Master of Science in Nursing. Occupation: certified registered nurse anesthetist. Qualifications: Decorated military veteran who has collaborated with diverse network in achieving common goals. Core values: integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all I do. Lifelong community servant with vested interest in district success.
Contact information: votevoges@gmail.com
What past experience makes you qualified for this position?
I am qualified for a position on the Minnetonka School Board because I have been a public servant my entire adult life, am selfless, and understand the importance of collaboration in achieving a common goal. During my nine years in the Air Force, I worked alongside people from across the United States and the globe to combat terrorism, protect sovereign countries, and maintain our freedoms. I received the John L. Levitow Award for demonstrating the highest overall standing from a combination of academic scores, performance evaluation and leadership qualities. This is the highest honor awarded to an enlisted professional military student. Currently, I work full-time in the operating room and collaborate with other healthcare professionals to preserve life. Now, I want to collaborate with our community, teachers, families, and other board members to provide students with the resources and education needed to achieve their highest potential.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office, and how do you plan to solve them?
I am seeking office because I want to ensure our district remains a top-tier institution for academics. Once an institution achieves uppermost performance, maintaining it requires diligence. Our district must keep academics as its focus. We need to continue to be an educational organization built upon innovation, rigor, objectivity, and standards of excellence. This can be accomplished by supporting our teachers, adequate funding and resources, familial involvement, and collaborating with all involved parties.
What is your number 1 goal as a board member?
My number one goal as a board member is to collaborate with our community, teachers, families, and other board members in continuing the districts rich tradition of academic excellence in schools which foster dignity and respect. I will be methodical and judicious in decision-making to carry out the mission and vision of the district. In turn, our students will be recipients of the finest education and granted the opportunity to reach their fullest potentials.
