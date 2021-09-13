The League of Women Voters of Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Hopkins is scheduled to host a candidate forum for Minnetonka School Board, and Minnetonka City Council and mayor 6-9:30 p.m. in the Minnetonka Council Chambers of the Minnetonka City Hall, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
The candidates will have a chance to answer questions from voters.
The school board candidate forum will go from 6-7:30 p.m. and the city council and mayoral forum will be from 8-9:30 p.m.
The League is now accepting questions on its website or via email at lwvmeph@lwvmn.org. A group of non-partisan trained forum mediators and experts will help select appropriate questions for candidates.
Attendees will also have a chance to submit questions on-site before the forum starts.
The meeting will be available for viewing afterwards via video on www.lwvmeph.org.
