On March 24, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed H.F. 1656, known as the State Competitiveness Fund Bill. The bill invests state resources to unlock billions of federal dollars available for clean energy projects through the Infrastructure and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act.

Authored by Representative Patty Acomb (DFL – Minnetonka), chair of the House Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee, the bill passed on a vote of 83-47.

