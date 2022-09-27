Rotary member Ann Wengronowitz was recognized by Minnetonka Rotary for helping lead fundraising efforts that help support building Responsible Youth in the Minnetonka/Hopkins Area and throughout the world.

“Coming out of the pandemic, it was critical for the club to return to its main fundraiser, the Links and Libations Charity Golf Event” said Nate Rundquist, Rotary president for 2021-22, “Wengronowitz stepped up to the challenge of chairing the committee with no time to spare for preparations. Through her leadership and the efforts of the fundraising committee and club at large, Minnetonka Rotary was able to pull off a successful fundraising event to support charitable missions including building responsible youth.”

