Jana Anderson and Jenni Hargraves, Miracle-Ear Foundation leaders, along with Minnetonka resident Christine Sever with WSA, a partner of Miracle-Ear, participated in the Miracle-Ear Foundation’s first international mission trip Dec. 4 – Dec. 8 to donate 200 hearing aids and a lifetime of follow-up care to over 100 Puerto Ricans in need.
Anderson, Hargraves and Sever will be working directly with patients on the mission to fit them for a set of hearing aids. Their participation in the trip is both an investment of time and more than a $10,000 donation to bring the Gift of Sound to those who cannot otherwise afford it.
For more than 30 years, Miracle-Ear has distributed the Gift of Sound to local, qualified patients through the Miracle-Ear Foundation. In November of 2020, during a pandemic and at a time of economic hardships, the Miracle-Ear Foundation set out to accomplish their first U.S. Miracle Mission. Since then the Miracle-Ear Foundation has completed seven missions and fit close to 450 people with a pair of free hearing aids.
According to the most recent data, over 150,000 Puerto Ricans are deaf or struggle with hearing loss. Research and data show that untreated hearing loss is linked to numerous physical and mental conditions, as well as quality-of-life issues. According to Puerto Rico Miracle-Ear franchise owner, Eugene Gomez, many Puerto Ricans cannot afford the hearing help they need.
The Miracle-Ear Foundation has donated more than 34,000 hearing aids to more than 18,000 children and adults nationwide who could otherwise not afford them.
