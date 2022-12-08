Jana Anderson and Jenni Hargraves, Miracle-Ear Foundation leaders, along with Minnetonka resident Christine Sever with WSA, a partner of Miracle-Ear, participated in the Miracle-Ear Foundation’s first international mission trip Dec. 4 – Dec. 8 to donate 200 hearing aids and a lifetime of follow-up care to over 100 Puerto Ricans in need.

Anderson, Hargraves and Sever will be working directly with patients on the mission to fit them for a set of hearing aids. Their participation in the trip is both an investment of time and more than a $10,000 donation to bring the Gift of Sound to those who cannot otherwise afford it.

