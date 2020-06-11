Minnetonka resident completes Partners in Policymaking

Terri Brey of Minnetonka will soon graduate from the advocacy training course, Partners in Policymaking. Applications for the next class are due by July 10. The program is open to all Minnesotans with disabilities and parents of young children with developmental disabilities. There is no cost for this program to the participants and all the safety and health precautions will be taken. Starting in September, the leadership training is presented in eight sessions over nine months.
Brey has a child with autism and attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder and requires constant monitoring and reminders to stay on task. She joined Partners at the recommendation of a another parent when asking about an advocacy training program. Brey said that she learned something from every speaker, especially the parents who had raised children with disabilities. The support group formed by the 34 participants.
“We aim for self-confidence and understanding of disability law and policies. This will help individuals be more effective in advocating for their needs,” said Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. “As they gain experience in speaking up for people with disabilities, many have become leaders in their own communities.”
Sessions cover the history of disability and advocacy movements, inclusive education, supported living, and customized employment. Individuals consider how to influence county, state and federal legislative processes. The monthly two-day sessions are on Fridays and Saturdays from September to May (no session in December).
Costs for the program are covered by a federal grant. Childcare and respite allowances are given, and overnight accommodations are provided for those who travel from outside the metro area. Mileage is reimbursed, and meals are provided. Sessions are in Bloomington, near Mall of America and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The first weekend session will be Sept. 11-12.
Application information is available at mn.gov/mnddc/partnersinpolicymaking/class38/index.html. Those selected to participate in the program must attend all sessions and complete homework assignments. For further information, or to get an application form, go to mn.gov/mnddc/partnersinpolicymaking/class38/index.html or contact Brenton Rice at brenton@togevents.com, or 651-242-6589.
