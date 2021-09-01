Annie Lumbar Bendson has been named director of health services for Minnetonka Public Schools.
Lumbar Bendson has served the school district as health services coordinator for the past two years, during which time she helped to manage the health protocols, restrictions and challenges that COVID-19 presented. Additionally, she has managed the school nurses and health paraprofessional educators and has provided consultative services.
Lumbar Bendson is now the point person for the district in both health and mental health supports and services, and she will work collaboratively with staff in the departments of teaching and learning and special education, as well as with the executive team and the building leaders in these areas.
She will continue to oversee health services, which includes the school nurses and health [paraprofessionals. She has been a key member and support to the Minnetonka Mental Health Advisory, Minnetonka Family Collaborative and Tonka Cares. In her expanded role, she will now be the district’s representative for these groups.
Before her time with Minnetonka Schools, Lumbar Bendson served as a school nurse for Minneapolis Public Schools for more than 20 years and was named the 2018 Minnesota School Nurse of the Year. She has also served as an early childhood screening coordinator for Minneapolis Schools, as a sexual assault resource services nurse examiner for Hennepin County, and as a health supervisor for YMCA Camp St. Croix. She began her school nurse career at Inver Grove Heights Middle School.
“I am grateful for this opportunity to utilize my skills and focus on the whole child to reduce barriers so that students can effectively engage in their educational programming,” Lumbar Bendson said. “I am excited to use my knowledge and experience while partnering with the amazing community resources available to support and expand the great work being done here in the district around student well-being.”
Lumbar Bendson earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in nursing from the University of St. Thomas and her Master of Science degree in nursing from the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis.
She resides in Minnetonka with her husband and two children.
