The Minnetonka Public Schools Foundation announces Dream Makers, the Foundation’s marquee fundraising event, a week-long celebration that is scheduled for Feb. 6-11.
Due to the continued uncertainties with COVID-19 and the enormous success of last year’s virtual event, Dream Makers will once again include a virtual auction, with bidding opening at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.
The week’s events will include daily videos posted to the Foundation’s website and social media pages highlighting how the Foundation impacts Minnetonka students, teachers and the community. In addition, Culver’s Minnetonka will be donating to the Foundation 10% of net sales from between 4-8 p.m. Feb. 6-10.
“Dream Makers is a wonderful community-wide celebration of the innovation and excellence in our district,” said Jill Howe, executive director for the Minnetonka Public Schools Foundation. “We’re so grateful for our supporters who have funded, volunteered, celebrated and advocated for the Minnetonka Public Schools Foundation since its inception in 1986. Now more than ever, community support is critical to the success of Dream Makers so we can continue our efforts to support innovative technology, programs, materials and experiences across all Minnetonka schools.”
Funds raised at Dream Makers will support educational programs for more than 11,000 students enrolled in the Minnetonka Public Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.