With schools closed due to the coronavirus, Minnetonka Public Schools is providing school lunch for pick-up. Beginning March 16, the meals are available at a Minnetonka School District van parked at the following sites Monday through Friday:
• 11-11:30 a.m. at Minnetonka Heights Apartments, 5809 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
• 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Stratford Apartments, 18900 Stratford Rd., Minnetonka
• 12:30-1 p.m. in the Excelsior United Methodist Church parking lot, 881 3rd Ave., Excelsior
• In addition to these sites, lunch pick-up will be available 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, outside Deephaven Elementary School’s front entrance at 4452 Vine Hill Rd., Deephaven.
Only a parent, guardian and/or student may pick up food. Children do not need to be accompanied by an adult to receive food. The student’s first and last name will need to be provided at pick-up.
The school district encourages families to continue checking for emails, phone calls and texts messages in case there is a need to change site locations.
For the district's complete coronavirus response plan, visit minnetonka.finalsite.com/district/programs/health/coronavirus-response.
ICA Food Shelf is an additional resource available for Minnetonka families. For more info, visit icafoodshelf.org or call 952-938-0729.
