Included in the Minnetonka Police June 19 through June 27 reports were these incidents:
June 19- Theft on the 1600 block of Plymouth Road.
- Theft from vehicle on the 300 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Theft from vehicle on the 10900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
June 20- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft from vehicle on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Forgery on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Car theft on the 19100 block of Stratford Road.
June 21 - Theft from vehicle on the 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Forgery on the 11800 block of Karen Lane.
June 22 - Theft from vehicle on the 6000 block of Clearwater Drive.
- Forgery on the 5800 block of County Road 101.
- Forgery on the 2000 block of Acorn Circle.
- Theft from vehicle on the 2200 block of Plymouth Road.
- Theft on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
June 23 - Theft on the 2600 block of Abbey Hill Drive.
- Bike theft on the 17000 block of Lake Street.
- Theft on the 4000 block of Wyndham Hill Drive.
- Car theft on the 10100 Cedar Lake Road.
- Bike theft on the 13300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Bike theft on the 11100 block of Bren Road West.
June 24- Car theft on the 10800 block of Joy Lane.
- Theft on the 4700 block of County Road 101.
- Theft from vehicle on the 1900 block of Vernon Drive South.
- Theft from vehicle on the 11700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.
June 25 - Theft on the 12200 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Bike theft on the 18700 block of Stratford Road.
