Included in the Minnetonka Police June 19 through June 27 reports were these incidents:

June 19- Theft on the 1600 block of Plymouth Road.

- Theft from vehicle on the 300 block of Carlson Parkway.

- Theft from vehicle on the 10900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

June 20- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft from vehicle on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Forgery on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Car theft on the 19100 block of Stratford Road.

June 21 - Theft from vehicle on the 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Forgery on the 11800 block of Karen Lane.

June 22 - Theft from vehicle on the 6000 block of Clearwater Drive.

- Forgery on the 5800 block of County Road 101.

- Forgery on the 2000 block of Acorn Circle.

- Theft from vehicle on the 2200 block of Plymouth Road.

- Theft on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

June 23 - Theft on the 2600 block of Abbey Hill Drive.

- Bike theft on the 17000 block of Lake Street.

- Theft on the 4000 block of Wyndham Hill Drive.

- Car theft on the 10100 Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft from vehicle on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Bike theft on the 13300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Bike theft on the 11100 block of Bren Road West.

June 24- Car theft on the 10800 block of Joy Lane.

- Theft on the 4700 block of County Road 101.

- Theft from vehicle on the 1900 block of Vernon Drive South.

- Theft from vehicle on the 11700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.

June 25 - Theft on the 12200 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Bike theft on the 18700 block of Stratford Road.

