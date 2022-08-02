July 17 - Car theft on the 12600 block of Bent Tree Road.
- Theft on the 15800 block of Normandy Lane.
July 18 - Burglary on the 16600 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Theft on the 11000 block of Bren Road East.
- Theft on the 13200 block of Lake Street.
- Theft on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft on the 4900 block of County Road 101.
July 19 - Theft on the 11300 block of Highway 7.
- Theft from vehicle on the 13000 block of Inverness Road.
- Theft on the 3900 block of Auburn Drive.
- Theft from vehicle on the 10000 block of Greenbrier Road.
- Vandalism on the intersection of Highway 7 and Woodland Road.
- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Shoplifting on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 6100 block of Chasewood Parkway.
July 20 - Theft on the 500 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Theft on the 200 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Theft on the 10000 block of Greenbrier Road.
- Theft on the 4900 block of COunty Road 101.
July 21 - Theft on the 4800 block of County Road 101.
- Forgery on the 14600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
July 22 - Theft on the 11300 block of Highway 7.
- Theft on the 15800 block of Highland Heights Drive,
- Forgery on the 1700 block of Plymouth Road.
