July 4 - Car theft on the 16300 block of Limerick Lane.
- Theft from vehicle on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 5 - Vandalism on the 4800 block of Caribou Drive.
- Vandalism on the 14000 block of Kinsel Road.
- Car theft on the 10700 block of Red Circle Drive.
July 6 - Theft on the 13300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft from vehicle on the 12600 block of Bent Tree Road.
- Vandalism on the 2700 block of Plymouth Road.
- Car theft on the 12100 block of Golden Acre Drive.
- Theft on the 15400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft on the 4200 block of Oak Drive Lane.
- Theft from vehicle on the 14600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft from vehicle on the 12100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
July 7 - Car theft on the 3100 block of Fairchild Avenue.
- Burglary on the 11200 block of Lorry Lane West.
- Burglary on the 11700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft from 4600 block of Shady Oak Road.
- Car theft on the 2600 block of Abbey Hill Drive.
- Theft on the 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Shoplifting on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 8 - Forgery on the 3600 block of Elmo Road.
- Car theft on the 15000 block of Highway 7.
July 9 - Theft on the 1800 block of Plymouth Road.
- Theft on the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
