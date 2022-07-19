Included in the Minnetonka Police July 3 through July 11 reports were these incidents:

July 4 - Car theft on the 16300 block of Limerick Lane.

- Theft from vehicle on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

July 5 - Vandalism on the 4800 block of Caribou Drive.

- Vandalism on the 14000 block of Kinsel Road.

- Car theft on the 10700 block of Red Circle Drive.

July 6 - Theft on the 13300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft from vehicle on the 12600 block of Bent Tree Road.

- Vandalism on the 2700 block of Plymouth Road.

- Car theft on the 12100 block of Golden Acre Drive.

- Theft on the 15400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft on the 4200 block of Oak Drive Lane.

- Theft from vehicle on the 14600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft from vehicle on the 12100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

July 7 - Car theft on the 3100 block of Fairchild Avenue.

- Burglary on the 11200 block of Lorry Lane West.

- Burglary on the 11700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft from 4600 block of Shady Oak Road.

- Car theft on the 2600 block of Abbey Hill Drive.

- Theft on the 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Shoplifting on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

July 8 - Forgery on the 3600 block of Elmo Road.

- Car theft on the 15000 block of Highway 7.

July 9 - Theft on the 1800 block of Plymouth Road.

- Theft from vehicle on the 12100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft on the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

