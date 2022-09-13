Aug. 28 - Theft from vehicle at 3300 block of County Road 101.
Aug. 29 - Theft at 14200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft at 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Burglary at 17600 block of Highway 7.
Aug. 30 - Theft at 5200 block of Nolan Drive.
- Theft at 5800 block of County Road 101.
- Theft at 11300 block of Fairfield Road.
- Forgery at 10600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft at 4400 block of Eastwood Road.
- Theft at 12400 bock of Wayzata Boulevard.
Aug. 31- Theft from vehicle at 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft at 3900 block of Oak Road.
- Theft at 18300 block of Highway 7.
- Theft at 12300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft at 1500 block of Plymouth Road.
Sept. 1 - Bike theft at 9600 block of Waterstone Place.
- Theft at 1200 block of Ford Road.
- Theft at 12600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft from vehicle at 5600 block of Smetana Drive.
- Theft at 11300 block of Highway 7.
Sept. 3 - Theft from vehicle at 5600 block of Shady Oak Road.
