July 25 - Theft at 3800 block of Hopkins Crossroad.
- Theft at 4800 block of County Road 101.
- Theft at 2800 block of Hopkins Crossroad.
- Theft at 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft at 11300 block of Highway 7.
- Car theft at 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 26 - Theft from vehicle at 10600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft from vehicle at 16400 block of Temple Drive.
- Theft at 5600 block of Smetana Drive.
- Theft at 12300 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft from vehicle at 1000 block of Parkers Lake Road.
- Theft at 13000 block of Ridgedale Drive.
July 27 - Theft at 10400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft from vehicle at 12400 block of Marion Lane West.
- Theft at 5800 block of County Road 101.
- Burglary at 11300 block of Fairfield Road.
- Theft at 3400 block of County Road 101.
July 28 - Forgery at 17000 block of Grays Bay Boulevard.
- Forgery at 5600 block of Green Circle Drive.
- Theft from vehicle at 11300 block of Fairfield Road.
July 29 - Theft from vehicle at 5100 block of Boarshead Road.
- Burglary at 11100 block of Bren Road West.
- Burglary at 5200 block Nolan Drive.
- Vandalism at 11100 block of Bren Road West.
July 30 - Theft from vehicle at 12800 block of Whitewater Drive.
- Theft from vehicle at 12100 block of Marion Lane West.
- Theft at 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft from vehicle at 2800 block of Hedberg Drive.
