Sept. 18 - Theft on the 11100 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.
- Theft on the 4800 block of County Road 101
Sept. 19 - Theft on the 5800 block of Opus Parkway.
- Car theft on the 10600 block of Greenbrier Road.
- Theft on the 12600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Bike theft on the 13800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Burglary on the 12600 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Sept. 20 - Theft on the 6000 block of Shady Oak Road.
- Theft on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft on the 5000 block of Baker Road.
Sept. 21 - Theft on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft from vehicle on the 00 block of Westwood Road.
- Theft on the 6000 block of Shady Oak Road.
- Theft on the 17000 block of Saddlewood Trail.
Sept. 22 - Theft on the 2000 block of Dwight Lane.
- Theft on the 5800 block of County Road 101.
Sept. 23 - Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Sept. 24 - Vandalism on the 5200 block of Glenview Drive.
- Theft on the 11500 block of Old Bren Road.
