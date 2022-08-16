July 31 - Damage to property on the 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.
August 1 - Theft on the 14300 block of Stewart Lane.
- Theft from vehicle on the 5700 block of Sanibel Drive.
- Theft on the 10500 block of Greenbrier Road.
- Theft on the 5800 block of County Road 101.
- Theft from vehicle on the 12800 block of Whitewater Drive.
- Theft from vehicle on the 5800 block of Clearwater Drive.
- Forgery on the 13200 block of Sheffield Curve.
- Theft from vehicle on the 15400 block of Sussex Drive.
- Theft on the 1600 block of Plymouth Road.
August 2 - Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 11500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 5800 block of Baker Road.
- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
August 3 - Theft on the 1300 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft on the 15600 block of Highway 7.
- Damage to property on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft from vehicle on the 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.
August 4 - Theft on the 2700 block of Hidden Creek Lane.
- Theft on the 10400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft on the 5000 block of Baker Road.
August 5 - Theft from vehicle on the 5400 block of Opportunity Court.
- Theft from vehicle on the 5800 block of Opus Parkway.
- Damage to property on the 5400 block of Beacon Hill Road.
- Forgery on the 12800 block of Whitewater Drive.
August 6 - Theft from vehicle on the 18700 block of Stratford Road.
- Theft on the 5600 block of Rowland Road.
- Damage to property on the 5300 block of Tracy Lynn Terrace.
