Included in the Police June through July 2 reports were these incidents:

June 28 - Car theft on the 2700 block of Hopkins Crossroad.

- Assault on the 10700 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft on the 2700 block of Crestwood Circle.

- Theft on the 12000 block of Glendale Lane.

June 29 - Car theft on the 5900 block of Holiday Road.

-Burglary on the 5100 block of Belwood Lane.

-Burglary on the 5600 block of Holiday Road.

July 1 - Theft from automobile on the 12500 block of Marion Lane West.

- Theft from automobile on the 16400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

July 2 - Theft from automobile on the 9700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft on the 2200 block of Oakland Road.

