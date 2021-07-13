Included in the Police June through July 2 reports were these incidents:
June 28 - Car theft on the 2700 block of Hopkins Crossroad.
- Assault on the 10700 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft on the 2700 block of Crestwood Circle.
- Theft on the 12000 block of Glendale Lane.
June 29 - Car theft on the 5900 block of Holiday Road.
-Burglary on the 5100 block of Belwood Lane.
-Burglary on the 5600 block of Holiday Road.
July 1 - Theft from automobile on the 12500 block of Marion Lane West.
- Theft from automobile on the 16400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
July 2 - Theft from automobile on the 9700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft on the 2200 block of Oakland Road.
