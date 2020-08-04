Included in the Minnetonka Police July 19 through July 25 reports were these incidents:

July 19 - Assault on the 12000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

July 20 - Theft from a vehicle on the 5000 block of Beacon Hill Road.

- Theft reported on the 2300 block of Cedarwood Ridge.

- Damage to property on the 11000 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.

July 22 - Theft on the 14000 block of White Birch Road.

July 23 - Theft on the 6100 block of Creek Line Drive.

- Threat reported on the 10400 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft reported on the 6100 block of Baney Court.

July 24- Theft from vehicle on the 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

-Theft from vehicle on the 11200 block of Cedar Point Drive North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 11300 block of Cedar Point Drive North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 7300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

July 25 - Damage to property on the 4800 block of Woodridge Road.

Load comments