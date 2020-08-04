Included in the Minnetonka Police July 19 through July 25 reports were these incidents:
July 19 - Assault on the 12000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 20 - Theft from a vehicle on the 5000 block of Beacon Hill Road.
- Theft reported on the 2300 block of Cedarwood Ridge.
- Damage to property on the 11000 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.
July 22 - Theft on the 14000 block of White Birch Road.
July 23 - Theft on the 6100 block of Creek Line Drive.
- Threat reported on the 10400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft reported on the 6100 block of Baney Court.
July 24- Theft from vehicle on the 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
-Theft from vehicle on the 11200 block of Cedar Point Drive North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 11300 block of Cedar Point Drive North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 7300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
July 25 - Damage to property on the 4800 block of Woodridge Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.