Included in the Police Dec. 6 through Dec. 12 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 6 - Theft from automobile on the 10800 block of Red Circle Drive.

- Theft on the 11400 block of Minnetonka Mills Road.

- Theft on the 11300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

Dec. 7 - Theft from automobile on the 15000 block of Crown Drive.

-Theft from automobile on the 14800 block of Lloyds Drive.

Dec. 8- Theft on the 5400 block of Mayview Road.

- Theft on the 5700 block of Rowland Road.

Dec. 9 - Threat on the 5200 block of Black Friars Lane.

- Theft on the 17800 block of Highway 7.

Dec. 10 - Burglary on the 12900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 9700 block of Health Care Lane.

- Theft on the 5400 block of Beacon Hill Road.

Dec. 11 -Theft from automobile on the 5900 block of Baker Road.

- Theft on the 4700 block of Spring Circle.

Dec. 12 - Burglary on the 2800 block of Hedberg Drive.

- Theft on the 3600 block of Woodcroft Drive.

