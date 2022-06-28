June 12 - Theft from vehicle on the 18600 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft from vehicle on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard
- Shots heard on the 1700 block of Yorkshire Avenue South.
June 13 - Car theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 4600 block of Twin Haven Road.
- Theft on the 3900 block of Shady Oak Road.
- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
June 14 - Theft from vehicle on the 12800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 11100 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.
June 15 - Theft on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft on the 9800 block of Saint Johns Road.
- Theft on the 1800 block of Plymouth Road.
- Car theft on the 10100 block of Cedar Lake Road.
June 16 - Theft from vehicle on the 15200 block of Court Road.
- Forgery on the 3400 block of Rainbow Drive.
- Theft from vehicle on the 300 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Forgery on the 1700 block of Plymouth Road.
- Theft from vehicle on the 11500 block of K-tel Drive.
- Burglary on the 4600 block of Chantrey Place.
- Theft on the 1700 block of Yorkshire Avenue South.
- Theft on the 11300 block of Fairfield Road.
June 17 - Theft on the 2000 block of Runnymeade Court.
- Theft from vehicle on the 10500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Forgery on the 2900 block of Fairchild Avenue.
- Bicycle theft on the 12500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
June 18 - Theft on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Bicycle theft on the 13000 block of Ridgedale Drive.
