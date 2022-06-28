Included in the Minnetonka Police June 12 through June 18 reports were these incidents

June 12 - Theft from vehicle on the 18600 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft from vehicle on the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard

- Shots heard on the 1700 block of Yorkshire Avenue South.

June 13 - Car theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 4600 block of Twin Haven Road.

- Theft on the 3900 block of Shady Oak Road.

- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

June 14 - Theft from vehicle on the 12800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 11100 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.

June 15 - Theft on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft on the 9800 block of Saint Johns Road.

- Theft on the 1800 block of Plymouth Road.

- Car theft on the 10100 block of Cedar Lake Road.

June 16 - Theft from vehicle on the 15200 block of Court Road.

- Forgery on the 3400 block of Rainbow Drive.

- Theft from vehicle on the 300 block of Carlson Parkway.

- Forgery on the 1700 block of Plymouth Road.

- Theft from vehicle on the 11500 block of K-tel Drive.

- Burglary on the 4600 block of Chantrey Place.

- Theft on the 1700 block of Yorkshire Avenue South.

- Theft on the 11300 block of Fairfield Road.

June 17 - Theft on the 2000 block of Runnymeade Court.

- Theft from vehicle on the 10500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Forgery on the 2900 block of Fairchild Avenue.

- Bicycle theft on the 12500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

June 18 - Theft on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Bicycle theft on the 13000 block of Ridgedale Drive.

