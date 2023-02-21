The Minnetonka Police Department received 30 new automated external defibrillators Feb. 6.
The AEDs were donated from the University of Minnesota Center for Resuscitation Medicine as part of the Minnesota AED Project. They will be deployed in squad cars and used for cardiac emergencies. One benefit of the new machines is they are WiFi-connected, ensuring the units are always ready and easily managed.
“The new AEDs will greatly improve our response to cardiac events and increase survivability for Minnetonka residents,” Minnetonka Police Sgt. Mike Johnson said.
In addition, by participating in the University of Minnesota program, Minnetonka first responders will have access to the U of M’s mobile ECMO vehicle. ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) is a method of providing prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to those whose lungs are unable to provide adequate support on their own. The AEDs will have stickers with the phone number and criteria for activating the ECMO mobile. ECMO intervention within 30 minutes of a cardiac event has shown a near 100% survival rate.
Minnetonka police officers will receive training on the new AEDs in the coming weeks.
Other agencies in Hennepin County participating in the program include Eden Prairie, Bloomington and West Hennepin Public Safety.
The university received funding for this project through a grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.
