Last month, Minnetonka Police Department hosted a Minnesota Crisis Intervention Team training – a 40-hour course that provides officers with tools to respond safely to people in crisis. The training emphasizes the importance communication plays in de-escalating active situations and criminal incidents.
For more than 30 years, Minnetonka has had a specially trained crisis negotiations team, previously known as hostage negotiators, to deal with crisis situations.
“The crisis negotiators are an invaluable asset to the Minnetonka Police Department,” Capt. Jason Tait said in a news release. “Their commitment to their craft is commendable.”
In a crisis, the seven-member crisis negotiations team works to keep everyone safe; bring calm to crisis situations; convince a barricaded individual to give up; gather intelligence in a timely manner; keep suspect occupied; utilize time to organize and develop alternative plans.
Crisis negotiators often assist people and officers who have been subjected to violent or traumatic events. They are trained in active listening to build empathy, rapport and influence with an individual to resolve a situation peacefully.
Crisis negotiators attend an intensive, week long FBI crisis negotiations course, as well as ongoing training. In November, the team traveled to the National Tactical Officers Association Crisis Negotiation Team conference to learn from and network with teams from across the country.
The negotiations team trains quarterly with consortium teams from Eden Prairie, Edina and St. Louis Park. Minnetonka Officer Carla Ertman is also a founding member and the training committee chair of the newly formed Crisis Negotiators Association of Minnesota.
As mental health crisis calls rise, Minnetonka police aim to recognize the value of having more officers trained in crisis intervention and negotiation. Following the recent CIT class, 25 Minnetonka officers are now CIT certified; two of whom are also CIT instructors.
The department has a long-term goal of having all officers CIT certified because a department fully equipped to handle a variety of crises – whether individually as officers or through the crisis negotiations team.
