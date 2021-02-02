Minnetonka Police Department officers began using body-worn cameras Jan. 19 to capture video and audio evidence. The goal of the policy and equipment is to improve criminal investigations, police transparency and public trust.
“People will begin to notice officers wearing cameras as they are out in the community. We are pleased to add them to our toolbox,” said Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom. “This is a step that will not only assist us with investigations but also help us continue to build relationships all across our community.”
The department’s in-car video systems, which have been in use for year, were also upgraded and integrated with the new body-worn cameras.
The policy was developed in early 2020 and a draft was presented to residents to review and provide feedback. The city council reviewed the draft at its May 11 study session, and accepted public comment at its June 22 meeting.
