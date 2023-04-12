The Minnetonka Police Department offered its farewell to retiring Sgt. Dave Riegert March 31. Riegert served the Minnetonka community for nearly 30 years, beginning work for the department in March 1994.
The department reported that Riegert served “with distinction.”
“As a patrol officer, he held various positions, including retail investigator, reserve coordinator, case investigator, SWAT team member and field training officer,” wrote the department in a release. “In 2005, Riegert was promoted to sergeant, where he continued his diverse service to the department as a patrol sergeant, background investigator, detective sergeant, union steward, SWAT team leader and use of force instructor.”
Riegert was noted for his leadership and knowledge while working for the agency.
The department continued: “Sgt. Riegert has always had a passion for training and devoted countless hours instructing and teaching his peers, new hires and residents on all aspects of policing and use of force.”
Riegert’s accomplishments, as highlighted by the department, included the Glen Lake Optimist of the Year distinction in 1998, his participation as security detail in the 2008 Republican National Convention, and his involvement in the Minnesota team that worked at the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. in 2017.
