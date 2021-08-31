Minnetonka Orchard will reopen this fall under new owners Esther and Frank Weigel.
In 1972, previous owners Lowell and Phyllis Schape built their family home on 40 acres in Minnetrista. Four years later in 1976 after the first planting of about 600 apple trees, Minnetonka Orchards was born.
After 45 years, they have passed down their legacy of apple donuts, weddings, special events and fall festivities to the new hands.
The Weigels took ownership of the orchard in March and have dedicated the past six months to bring the orchard back to life. This family-owned and operated apple orchard sits on 43 acres of rolling apple orchards at 6530 County Road 26, Minnetrista.
The orchard offers several spaces for weddings, corporate events, private birthdays and school tours for fall 2021. A variety of activities are available at the orchard including hayrides, face-painting, kids rides, petting zoo, brats and of course hot apple donuts and cider.
Opening weekend is scheduled for Sept. 4-5.
Follow them on Instagram @minnetonka_orchard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.