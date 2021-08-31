Minnetonka Orchard

After 45 years, Lowell and Phyllis Schaper have passed on the Minnetonka Orchard to new owners Esther and Frank Weigel.

Minnetonka Orchard will reopen this fall under new owners Esther and Frank Weigel.

In 1972, previous owners Lowell and Phyllis Schape built their family home on 40 acres in Minnetrista. Four years later in 1976 after the first planting of about 600 apple trees, Minnetonka Orchards was born.

After 45 years, they have passed down their legacy of apple donuts, weddings, special events and fall festivities to the new hands.

The Weigels took ownership of the orchard in March and have dedicated the past six months to bring the orchard back to life. This family-owned and operated apple orchard sits on 43 acres of rolling apple orchards at 6530 County Road 26, Minnetrista.

The orchard offers several spaces for weddings, corporate events, private birthdays and school tours for fall 2021. A variety of activities are available at the orchard including hayrides, face-painting, kids rides, petting zoo, brats and of course hot apple donuts and cider.

Opening weekend is scheduled for Sept. 4-5.

Follow them on Instagram @minnetonka_orchard.

