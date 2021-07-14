Night to Unite Minnetonka

Minnetonka Night to Unite is Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 6-9 p.m. Residents are encouraged to join this national celebration and schedule block parties, cookouts or gatherings to get to know one another and promote community safety. Register your neighborhood’s Night to Unite event so Minnetonka Police and Fire, Public Works and other city officials can visit (visits are not guaranteed). Register your party by July 20 and learn more at minnetonkamn.gov/night-to-unite, or email Karen Hendrickson at khendrickson@minnetonkamn.gov

