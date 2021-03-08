Olivia Lott, a native of Minnetonka, has been named a finalist for a PEN award for poetry in translation. Lott is the translator of Lucía Estrada’s “Katabasis,” the first full collection of poetry by a Colombian woman to be translated into English. Eulalia Books released the collection in October 2020.
The PEN America Literary Awards program received over 1850 submissions this year. “Katabasis” is one of 55 books across 11 categories to be named a finalist. Winners will be announced on April 8 at a virtual ceremony.
The collection has garnered numerous honors in both English and Spanish. In 2017 Estrada won the Bogotá Poetry Prize for “Katabasis,” and in 2019 the collection was a finalist for the Colombian National Poetry Prize. In addition to being a finalist for the PEN award for poetry in translation, “Katabasis” was included with 19 other books on a list of “Our Favorite Books-in-Translation of 2020” by Action Books Blog.
“People have expressed how shocked they were to read that ‘Katabasis’ is the first full-length English-language translation of a woman poet from Colombia. Lucía Estrada and I are both hopeful that the attention paid to our project will help open doors for more Colombian poets in translation,” Lott said.
After growing up in Minnetonka, Lott attended Kenyon College, where she earned a degree in Spanish in 2015. With the support of a Fulbright Grant, she then traveled to Colombia, where she met Estrada. Lott is now a doctoral candidate and Olin Fellow at Washington University in St. Louis.
“Katabasis” takes its title from the Greek word for descent, referring to both classical knowledge quests into the underworld by epic heroes and, more broadly, to any journey into madness, darkness, and the unknown. The book features cover art titled “Katábasis III,” commissioned from Colombian painter David Robledo.
“Katabasis” is available for purchase at eulaliabooks.com/catalog/katabasis.
The book trailer for “Katabasis” can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=GCbe8eM3xBw.
